MOSCOW, February 14 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian libraries destroyed more than 20 million books in Russian in 2022 as part of the “de-Russification” program, the Ukrainian TV channel 5.ua reported on Tuesday. Ukrainian libraries destroyed more than 20 million books in Russian in 2022 as part of the “de-Russification” program, the Ukrainian TV channel 5.ua reported on Tuesday.

“More than 20 million books have been written off the libraries of Ukraine in a year as part of de-Russification. After the “Russian ship”, the works of authors supporting Russian aggression followed from the shelves. video published on the channel’s website.

January 11, 10:44 More than 5,000 extremist books seized from libraries in Melitopol

According to the director of the Dnepropetrovsk City Public Library, Yulia Bardukova, all literature published in Russia is subject to revision, such recommendations were given by the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine. She noted that Russian-language literature is first withdrawn from open funds, and then written off and handed over to waste paper. A more difficult situation is developing in scientific libraries, since there are simply no Ukrainian-language counterparts in the collections, she added.

In Kiev, the press service of the City Council in July 2022 announced a draft decision that was planned to ban the public use of any Russian-language cultural product in the capital of Ukraine, including books, performances and concerts. Taras Kremin, Commissioner for the Protection of the Ukrainian Language, said that students should stop using the Russian language within the walls of higher educational institutions.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier that the Ukrainian authorities have been pursuing a policy of aggressive de-Russification and forced assimilation of the Russian-speaking population for many years.