Marat Kasem, arrested in Latvia, reported an improvement in well-being

MOSCOW, February 14 – RIA Novosti. Journalist Marat Kasem, who was arrested in Latvia, said in a letter to Sputnik Lithuania that he feels much better.

“I am restoring my health and nerves after a week in a strict regimen. They even finally gave me medicine. Now only nightmares remind me of being in that hell,” he is quoted in a Telegram post.

Kasem said that he reads a lot, from recent books – a biography of the head of the GUR Markus Wolf, the novel by the Strugatsky brothers “Burdened by Evil” and the work of Mahatma Gandhi “My Life”.

“I will wait for the current that will take me out into the fresh air. Know and never doubt my ability to wait for it. I have relatively few new stories, but our local Azkaban itself and its life deserve a separate story,” the journalist added.

January 24, 18:33 Journalist Kasem, arrested in Latvia, thanked his colleagues for their support

As Sputnik Lithuania reported last week, Kasem was transferred from solitary confinement to his former cell after a lawyer complained. Prior to this, his representative indicated that the state of health of the journalist is critical, he needs medical assistance. The arrested person had a severe allergic attack and a chronic disease became seriously aggravated.

The editor-in-chief of Sputnik Lithuania, Marat Kasem, was detained in Latvia at the end of last year, where he arrived for family reasons. On January 5, a court in Riga arrested the journalist.

Kasem is a citizen of Latvia, he has been living in Moscow for the last few years, working in the Rossiya Segodnya media group.

February 7, 22:00 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the torture conditions of detention of Sputnik journalist Lithuania Kasem

In mid-January, the Riga court left him in custody, refusing to appeal.

Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova called the detention of the editor-in-chief of Sputnik Lithuania an attack on freedom of speech and appealed to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Dmitry Kiselyov, general director of the Rossiya Segodnya MIA, noted that the media group would call on the international community to respond and would do “everything possible to free Kasem.” Kiselev called the detention itself illegal, and the arrest, according to him, took place in the conditions of “European lawlessness, when a person can be arrested for being engaged in professional journalistic activities, for an opinion, for a position, for the information that he expresses.”