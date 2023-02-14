|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, February 14 – RIA Novosti. The State Duma Committee is preparing a draft statement by the Duma, which will call for the UN to initiate an investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream 2 pipelines, said the head of the Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky (LDPR).
“The State Duma Committee on International Affairs is preparing a draft separate statement by the State Duma, in which they intend to urge, first of all, the UN, to initiate an investigation, give a legal assessment of the monstrous sabotage on the NS-2 pipelines and hold accountable those who ordered and perpetrators of this crime that endangered security Eurasia. We hope for its adoption by the chamber in the near future,” Slutsky said in his Telegram channel.
Earlier, Slutsky said that the material of the Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh should be the reason for an independent international investigation into the sabotage at Nord Stream.
Hersh’s publication says that American divers during the NATO exercises Baltops in the summer of 2022 installed explosives under the Nord Streams, which the Norwegians activated three months later. US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage Nord Stream after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team, Hersh said.
Yesterday, 22:46
US shot itself in the foot by blowing up Nord Stream, Hersh says
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report