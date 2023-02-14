The State Duma is preparing an appeal to the UN to investigate the sabotage at Nord Stream 2

The State Duma Committee is preparing a draft statement by the Duma, which will call for the UN to initiate an investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream 2 pipelines, said the head of the Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky (LDPR).

“The State Duma Committee on International Affairs is preparing a draft separate statement by the State Duma, in which they intend to urge, first of all, the UN, to initiate an investigation, give a legal assessment of the monstrous sabotage on the NS-2 pipelines and hold accountable those who ordered and perpetrators of this crime that endangered security Eurasia. We hope for its adoption by the chamber in the near future,” Slutsky said in his Telegram channel.