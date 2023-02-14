Norway to give Ukraine eight Leopard tanks

MURMANSK, February 14 – RIA Novosti. The Norwegian authorities will hand over eight Leopard tanks to Ukraine, the NRK television and radio company reported.

“Norway will hand over eight Leopard tanks to Ukraine. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the Kingdom, Bjorn Arild Gram,” the TV company reported. It is noted that the information was voiced at a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels on Tuesday.

Norway has previously stated that it intends to transfer tanks of the Leopard type to Ukraine, but did not name the number and modification. At the same time, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced that the country would buy 54 Leopard 2s – tanks of this type are already in service with its army.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.