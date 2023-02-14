Traffic accident leaves at least 20 dead in South Africa | News

A traffic accident registered in hours of the night of Monday in South Africa left at least 20 dead and more than 65 injured, reported the Department of Transport of the province of Limpopo in the north of the African country.

“Twenty people were tragically killed in an accident when a cash truck lost control and collided head-on with an oncoming bus,” the Department of Transportation said.

According to authorities, the collision between a tour bus and an armored van occurred at 8:00 p.m. on a road in the city of Louis Trichardt, in Limpopo province. After the crash, the bus plunged off a bridge into a river.

Tuesday, 14 February 2023

20 people were tragically killed and 61 injured in an accident, where a cash-in-transit van lost control and collided head-on with an oncoming bus, yesterday on road N1- 29 Mashovhela, towards Musina in Vhembe District.���� pic.twitter.com/I1j1Z4MjtQ

February 14, 2023

“Three people were found dead by the roadside and 16 by the river. All were pronounced dead on arrival. Most of the people killed by the river had been trapped under the bus,” said a spokesman for the private ER24 ambulance service. , Ross Campbell to local media.

Police divers have been dispatched to the scene, to verify that no one has been swept by the river.

The MEC will today, 14 February 2023, visit various hospitals to check on the survivors of this horrific crash.

February 14, 2023

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is at the scene of the accident to initiate investigations and find the causes of the unfortunate accident.





