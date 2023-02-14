The Hungarian Foreign Ministry demanded an apology from the US envoy to the UN

BUDAPEST, Feb 14 – RIA Novosti. Hungary considers accusations of anti-Semitism by US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be outrageous and false and expects an official apology from the American side, said Mate Pasolai, spokesman for the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.

According to the Hungarian edition of Index, earlier Thomas-Greenfield, at a meeting at the UN dedicated to the fight against anti-Semitism, cited Hungary as an example of how “anti-Semitism is spreading around the world “, where vandals allegedly destroyed a monument to the victims of the Holocaust. The Hungarian Permanent Representative was not allowed to speak, and after the meeting, the American side verbally admitted that a mistake had been made, since it was about damaging the monument in Sweden to Raoul Wallenberg, a Swedish diplomat who saved tens of thousands of Jews in Budapest during World War II.

“It is absolutely outrageous that the United States Ambassador made baseless and false statements about Hungary in front of the general public represented at the UN. Since the American hosts did not give the Hungarian delegation an opportunity to speak, we were able to complain only after the meeting,” Index quotes Patzolai as saying.

According to him, the American side “behind closed doors admitted that it made a mistake,” but did not make a statement with explanations and apologies, “which in such a situation is the minimum expectation in the field of diplomacy.”

“It’s even more shocking that after things obviously started to get ugly, the part about Hungary was omitted with noble simplicity from the official transcript of the speech, thus resolving the situation,” a spokesman for the Hungarian Foreign Ministry said.

Patzolai added that the Hungarian side fully admits that a mistake was made in the preparation of Thomas-Greenfield’s speech, but “it is not clear why the Permanent Mission does not make a statement to resolve the situation.”

In conclusion, the representative of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry stressed that in Hungary there is “zero tolerance” for anti-Semitism and “every person who openly declares himself to be a Jew can feel safe in the country, unlike some large Western European cities.”