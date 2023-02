The Hungarian Foreign Ministry demanded an apology from the US envoy to the UN

According to the Hungarian edition of Index, earlier Thomas-Greenfield, at a meeting at the UN dedicated to the fight against anti-Semitism, cited Hungary as an example of how “anti-Semitism is spreading around the world “, where vandals allegedly destroyed a monument to the victims of the Holocaust. The Hungarian Permanent Representative was not allowed to speak, and after the meeting, the American side verbally admitted that a mistake had been made, since it was about damaging the monument in Sweden to Raoul Wallenberg, a Swedish diplomat who saved tens of thousands of Jews in Budapest during World War II.