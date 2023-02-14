Reznikov arrived in Brussels with a handkerchief depicting a drawing of the Su-27

MOSCOW, February 14 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov arrived in Brussels to attend a meeting of the American contact group on Ukraine with a handkerchief depicting a drawing of the Soviet Su-27 fighter in two projections. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov arrived in Brussels to attend a meeting of the American contact group on Ukraine with a handkerchief depicting a drawing of the Soviet Su-27 fighter in two projections.

In a video posted on Twitter by Deutsche Welle* Scottish journalist Rosie Burchard, Reznikov stopped in front of the press and showed them a khaki pocket square with a Su-27 fighter jet, asking “What is that? Do you see it?” Reporters confirmed that they saw a fighter jet.

When asked where Ukraine plans to get such planes from, Reznikov looked up and answered: “From the sky.” Then, with an expressive gesture, he confirmed that fighter jets are today the main request to the West for the supply of new weapons.

Today, NATO Headquarters in Brussels is hosting meetings of the heads of the defense ministries of the countries of the alliance and the contact group on Ukraine.

Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that he expects in Brussels to discuss the prospects for the transfer of military aircraft to Kiev, however, in his opinion, the priority for NATO countries at this stage is the delivery of already promised military equipment, including armored vehicles, as well as ammunition, spare parts and fuel.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia, that the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine – not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany Italy , other countries.

* The company is recognized in Russia as a foreign media agent