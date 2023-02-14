Man rescued from rubble in Turkey 203 hours after quake

|Fact-checking
ANKARA, February 14 – RIA Novosti. Man rescued from rubble in Turkey’s Hatay province 203 hours after earthquake TRT Haber.
Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 with an interval of 9 hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country and neighboring states, of which Syria suffered the most. According to the latest data, 31,974 people died as a result of the disaster.
“In Khatai, another person was rescued alive 203 hours after the earthquake,” the report said.
Peskov noted the heroism of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Turkey and Syria
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
