Turkey’s ruling party says it’s not discussing postponing elections

ANKARA, February 14 – RIA Novosti. The ruling Justice and Development Party in Turkey is not currently discussing the postponement of the general elections in the country, it is busy eliminating the consequences of the earthquake, said the deputy chairman of the party, Ali Ihsan Yavuz.

Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that general elections (both presidential and parliamentary) in Turkey are scheduled for May 14. The Turkish leader said that the government will propose to the parliament to accept this date, and in case of refusal, he will use the powers of the president – they are enough to dissolve the parliament and call early elections 60 days after the decree. Erdogan will be a candidate from the Union of the Republic. The coalition of six opposition parties has not yet announced a candidate. Earlier, the ex-speaker of the Turkish Parliament, former Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc called for postponing the elections, as “the country must get rid of pre-election stress” amid devastating earthquakes.

“Now we are in the business of saving lives. Until now, we have not talked about anything related to the elections, even in passing. We would be ashamed to talk about it. We are all in the earthquake zone. disasters are absurd, this is an insult to the memory of our dead. Those who talk about this are trying to confuse people,” Hürriyet newspaper quoted Yavuz as saying.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 with a difference of more than 9 hours occurred on February 6 in the southeast of Turkey. According to Erdogan, they have become the strongest since 1939, he called them “the catastrophe of the century.” According to the latest data, more than 31 thousand people died. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria.