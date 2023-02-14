New Zealand declares a state of emergency due to Cyclone Gabrielle | News

New Zealand government authorities declared a national state of emergency on Tuesday over the damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle on the North Island, official sources said.

New Zealand’s Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty, said in a statement that “this is an unprecedented weather event that has a significant impact on much of the North Island.”

Considered the most populous of the oceanic nation, the North Island has suffered the most violent ravages of the meteorological event whose floods isolated several towns and forced dozens of people to take refuge on the roofs of buildings.

State of National Emergency Declared

The Government has this morning declared a National State of Emergency, to assist in the response to Cyclone Gabrielle.

I signed the declaration at 8.43am.

— Kieran McAnulty MP (@Kieran_McAnulty)

February 13, 2023

The New Zealand Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins, confirmed at a press conference that “there are many displaced families”, without giving specific figures on the number of victims. Likewise, he confirmed the deployment of Navy teams in the area to assist in the evacuations.

The emergency includes Auckland, Northland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Hawkes Bay and the district of Tararua, where the cyclone made landfall last Sunday with category 2 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, causing severe damage to energy infrastructure and Of transport.

A National State of Emergency gives the National Controller legal authority to apply resources across the country in support of a national level response.

— Kieran McAnulty MP (@Kieran_McAnulty)

February 13, 2023

Local media review the impact on the city of Auckland, which is still recovering from historic floods last January that left four dead, where hundreds of residents were evacuated or are trapped in homes and vehicles.

Authorities noted that several towns on the North Island are isolated, while an unknown number of farm workers have escaped the flooding by taking refuge on rooftops, waiting to be rescued.

Likewise, the disappearance of a volunteer firefighter was revealed when a house was swept away by a landslide in the Muriwai neighborhood, west of Auckland, while another was evacuated with serious injuries.

As explained by the public energy company Transpower, the situation of tens of thousands of people without electricity can extend for several days or even weeks, while maritime, rail and air transport operations remain cancelled.





