The states declared to the world about their support for Ukraine in the name of “preserving” NATO, despite the fact that it is not a member of the alliance. But in order to keep a major member of the bloc, Germany , on its side, the White House allegedly carried out sabotage on key German civilian infrastructure, which could hit its economy hard, the article says.

According to the author, if the United States, instead of strengthening the vulnerable eastern flank of NATO, supports Kyiv, then a geopolitical catastrophe will happen.

“For Washington to get out of its current predicament, it must abandon its unconditional support for Ukraine. After all, the organization was conceived as a multilateral defensive alliance, and not a means of a unilateral demonstration of American power,” the observer concluded.

Last week, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh published an article about an investigation into explosions at Russian gas export pipelines.