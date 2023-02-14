AT: The US is close to disaster because of the desire to defeat Russia

MOSCOW, February 14 – RIA Novosti. The United States has hurt NATO in a thoughtless attempt to defeat Russia, writes columnist Brandon Weichert for the Asia Times.

“Washington hasn’t even come close to breaking the Russian army. It has only undermined its own power in a thoughtless attempt to defeat a rival of Russia’s caliber without actually fighting,” the author believes.

The states declared to the world about their support for Ukraine in the name of “preserving” NATO, despite the fact that it is not a member of the alliance. But in order to keep a major member of the bloc, Germany, on its side, the White House allegedly carried out sabotage on key German civilian infrastructure, which could hit its economy hard, the article says.

According to the author, if the United States, instead of strengthening the vulnerable eastern flank of NATO, supports Kyiv, then a geopolitical catastrophe will happen.

“For Washington to get out of its current predicament, it must abandon its unconditional support for Ukraine. After all, the organization was conceived as a multilateral defensive alliance, and not a means of a unilateral demonstration of American power,” the observer concluded.

Last week, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh published an article about an investigation into explosions at Russian gas export pipelines.

According to him, in the summer, during NATO exercises in the Baltic Sea, American divers planted explosives under the Nord Streams, and three months later the Norwegians activated them. According to Hersh, the idea of ​​undermining was discussed in the White House for nine months with the participation of President Joe Biden and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. The American administration called this investigation a lie and a complete fabrication.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

