Moldova will receive a second batch of Piranha armored personnel carriers from Germany

CHISINAU, February 14 – RIA Novosti. Moldova will receive on Tuesday from Germany a second batch of armored personnel carriers, which will be equipped with machine guns and should be used to prepare for peacekeeping missions, the press service of the republic's defense ministry said.

The first batch of Piranha armored personnel carriers from Germany arrived in Moldova on January 10. Then the first three armored personnel carriers out of the promised 19 were delivered to the republic.

“The national army should receive three more Piranha armored personnel carriers from the German government. The units of equipment will arrive in Moldova on Tuesday, February 14,” the website of the Ministry of Defense reports.

Piranha armored vehicles were received on the basis of an agreement signed between the Ministry of Defense and the German side in October 2021. They will be used in the process of training the military, which will be involved in international peacekeeping missions.

The remaining armored personnel carriers will arrive in the republic during this year.

Earlier, representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Moldova stated that they would like to strengthen the country’s defense capability and acquire the necessary weapons for this. In particular, the Minister of Defense spoke about the need to create an air defense system, but the country now does not have the funds for this.