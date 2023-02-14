Russia deployed part of the nuclear forces on the submarines of the Sevflot, Norway said

MURMANSK, February 14 – RIA Novosti. Russia has placed part of its nuclear forces on the ships of the Northern Fleet, according to Norwegian intelligence in the Focus 2023 report.

The document is devoted to the main threats to the national security of the kingdom, a large place is given to the military potential of Russia.

“The central part of the nuclear forces is located on submarines and surface ships of the Northern Fleet. Tactical nuclear weapons pose a particularly serious threat in several operational scenarios in which NATO countries may participate,” the report says.

According to Norwegian intelligence, Moscow plans to increase defense spending by a third in 2023.

The authors of the document believe that the Russian submarine fleet, its anti-satellite weapons and cyber assets can threaten Norway and NATO.

“In the context of the weakening of conventional capabilities, the importance of nuclear weapons for Russia has increased significantly. Thus, the Russian strategic and regional deterrence forces are becoming increasingly important for Russian military power,” the report says.

Against this background, more and more importance is attached to the defense of military bases by the Northern Fleet on the Kola Peninsula and in the Barents Sea as a whole, the authors believe.

Decisions made by the Russian authorities are characterized by a growing distrust of the intentions of the West, a perception greatly reinforced by the reaction to the situation in Ukraine.

“The likelihood of misunderstandings between Russia and NATO and unintentional incidents is increasing, which in turn increases the risk of escalation,” the report says.

In September last year, Vladimir Putin, in an address to the Russians, said that the West had crossed the line in its anti-Russian policy. According to the president, nuclear blackmail has been used – high-ranking representatives of NATO countries are talking about the admissibility of using weapons of mass destruction against Russia. Putin warned those trying to blackmail Moscow with nuclear weapons that “the wind rose could turn in their favor.”

As stated in the documents approved by the President, Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of “the receipt of reliable information about the launch of ballistic missiles attacking the territory of Russia or its allies; the use of nuclear or other types of weapons of mass destruction on the territory of Russia and its allies; enemy impact on critical state or military installations, the disabling of which will lead to the disruption of the retaliatory actions of nuclear forces; aggression against Russia with the use of conventional weapons, when the very existence of the state is threatened.