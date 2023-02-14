UAC expressed its desire to supply India with additional Su-30MKI and MiG-29

BANGALORE (India), February 14 – RIA Novosti. Russia is interested in additional deliveries of Su-30MKI and MiG-29 aircraft to India, Yury Slyusar, head of the United Aircraft Corporation, said.

“The MiG-29, we have it here in a modernized form, in a ship version. We are also discussing additional deliveries of these new aircraft here,” he said on the sidelines of the Aero India 2023 aerospace exhibition.

Speaking about the Su-30MKI aircraft, Slyusar said that Russia had delivered 270 such aircraft to India.

“A large number of units of this aircraft are localized here, on the territory of India. And, of course, we are interested in long-term cooperation in supplying a significant number of aircraft kits,” said the head of the UAC.