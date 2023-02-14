Rescuers rescue two other young men in Kahramanmarash, Türkiye | News

Rescue teams managed to rescue alive two young men who remain under the rubble of buildings in the Turkish city of Kahramanmarash, nine days after the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that shook Türkiye and Syria last week.

Local media broadcast the rescue of Muhammed Enes, 17, and Abdulbaki, 20, who after being rescued were sent to nearby hospitals.

Rescuers hope they can rescue another 18-year-old Turkish youth in the city of Adiyaman.

The rescue of the two young people in the city of Kahramanmarash has been considered by the rescue teams as a miracle because it occurred more than a week after the powerful earthquake that shook at least ten provinces of Türkiye and northern Syria.

It is estimated that there are still tens of thousands of people under the rubble of the hundreds of buildings and other structures that collapsed after the earthquake.

According to the Türkiye Emergency and Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) around 240,000 people, as well as some 12,322 vehicles and construction machinery are deployed in the areas most affected by the quake.

The entity, in its latest report, reported that some 34,500 people died and more than 158,000 have been evacuated to other provinces of the country.

The Turkish government has held the builders of the buildings responsible for the number of fatalities and injuries left by the quake.

In Syria, the governor of the province of Latakia revealed to Syrian media that the death toll after the quake rose to 805 dead and 1,131 injured, while 103 buildings were completely collapsed and 247 buildings are in danger of collapsing.

A World Health Organization (WHO) aid plane landed at Damascus International Airport on Tuesday with a load of 37 tons of emergency medical supplies, materials for the treatment of pneumonia and tents for those affected by Earthquake.

Another UNICEF relief plane arrived in the Syrian capital from Denmark, carrying a total of 25 tons of medical supplies to help those affected by the earthquake.





