Turkey urges to revoke citizenship of looters in earthquake zone

ISTANBUL, Feb 14 – RIA Novosti. The leader of the Turkish Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Bahceli, called for depriving the citizenship of looters in the earthquake zone or deporting them if they are refugees, Turkish Anadolu news agency reported.

“It is necessary to assess the deprivation of citizenship of those unscrupulous who are engaged in looting and robbery (in the earthquake zone – ed.). If they are refugees, then we will talk about deportation to their countries,” the agency quotes Bahceli’s statement in parliament.

According to the Ministry of Justice, 97 people were detained in 11 provinces after the earthquakes on suspicion of looting.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 with a difference of more than 9 hours occurred on February 6 in the southeast of Turkey. According to Erdogan, they have become the strongest since 1939, he called them “the catastrophe of the century.” More than 31,000 people have died as of Monday. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria.