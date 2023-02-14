The head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine arrived at a meeting in Ramstein, media reported

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 14 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov arrived at the meeting in the Rammstein format and met with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, Ukrainian news agency UNIAN reports.
“Reznikov arrived at the meeting in the Rammstein format. The Minister of Defense of Ukraine has already met with the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin,” the message says.
Earlier, Reznikov said that he went to the next meeting of the contact group of NATO countries and their allies in support of Ukraine, which will be held at NATO headquarters in Brussels on February 14. According to him, a joint team of representatives of the Ministry of Defense, intelligence, the General Staff and Ukrainian diplomats will work with partners in the coming days.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
