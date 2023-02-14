Dutch fighters escorted Russian aircraft near Poland

“The Russian planes were performing a group flight. Two Dutch F-35s found them, identified them and escorted them,” the publication reports. According to the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands, we are talking about Russian Il-20 and Su-27 aircraft. According to the ministry, they flew from Kaliningrad to Poland and were at the border.

The Netherlands has significantly expanded NATO’s military presence in Eastern Europe. Since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the Dutch have sent several F-35 and F-16 fighters to patrol the airspace over the eastern flank of the alliance zone. So, four F-35 fighters are deployed in Bulgaria, which will monitor the airspace until the end of May. In mid-April, the Netherlands sent 150 troops to Slovakia to deploy Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems. In addition, for more than five years the Dutch army has been participating in NATO’s forward presence in Lithuania.