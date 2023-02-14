|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, February 14 – RIA Novosti. Western countries have given Russia a gift with their aggressive statements, retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter said on his YouTube channel.
“Moscow did not ask for a divorce, but the United States itself gave it. It was a gift that Russia could not even dream of,” he said.
11:18
AT: The US is close to disaster because of the desire to defeat Russia
In his opinion, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the time came when the States and their allies showed their disposition towards Moscow, even though in reality they considered it a defeated enemy.
“We liked to feel like masters when we came to Russia and looked at the Russians as a defeated enemy. Then we told them that it was necessary to trust capitalism, and then everything would be fine…,” Ritter explained.
However, Washington, by its aggressive actions and pressure on Moscow, confirmed the correctness of the chosen course of the Kremlin. It became clear to everyone that Russia should not wait and hope that the West will change its attitude and begin to build a normal dialogue with it, the officer concluded.
In early February, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that President Vladimir Putin had explained in detail the goals, reasons and inevitability of a special military operation in Ukraine. And he did it not suddenly, but after many years of explaining to the West that it was undermining the principles of security in Europe.
Moscow has repeatedly noted that the United States, ignoring important provisions of international law, set its sights on confrontation and expansion by incorporating new states into the North Atlantic Alliance and destabilizing borders.
February 4, 20:44
Ex-spy Ritter: US authorities began preparations for the defeat of Zelensky
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report