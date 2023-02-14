NATO Secretary General spoke about the joint entry of Sweden and Finland into the alliance

BRUSSELS, Feb 14 – RIA Novosti. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg does not consider the joint and simultaneous entry of Sweden and Finland into the alliance as a matter of principle, in his opinion, the main task is the speedy ratification of the applications of these countries.

“The question is not whether the applications of Finland and Sweden will be ratified together. The main issue is that both applications are ratified as soon as possible. I am sure that both countries will become members of NATO, I am working to ensure that ratification takes place as soon as possible “, – he said before the start of the meeting in Brussels of the heads of the defense ministries of the countries of the bloc.

He also stressed that after applying to join NATO, “Sweden and Finland are now in a completely different situation … They have security guarantees from a number of allies, they are integrated into NATO. NATO has also strengthened its presence in the region.”

The joint application of Finland and Sweden to join NATO has already been approved by 28 countries out of 30, with the exception of Turkey and Hungary. Earlier, the Turkish authorities stated that they were ready to approve Finland’s membership in NATO, but not Sweden. At the same time, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated that Turkey did not receive proposals from Finland on a separate application from Sweden.

The Finnish authorities have repeatedly stressed that the joint entry of Finland and Sweden into the North Atlantic Alliance is in the common interests of all NATO member countries and both northern countries intend to join the Alliance only together.

The process of ratification of the joint application of Finland and Sweden to join NATO slowed down earlier this year due to protests in Stockholm, which complicated relations with Turkey.