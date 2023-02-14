The West ignores the disasters in the affected territories of Syria, the Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW, February 14 – RIA Novosti. Western countries – permanent members of the UN Security Council, in particular the Western countries – permanent members of the UN Security Council, in particular the United States , Great Britain and France , are trying to impose the adoption of a new UN Security Council resolution with the expansion of the cross-border mechanism in Syria and increase the supply of areas not controlled by Damascus in this country, while ignoring the plight of the most affected territories, the Foreign Ministry said RF.

“It turns out that the main task of the authors of the new resolution is to increase, under the pretext of an earthquake, the supply of areas exclusively not controlled by Damascus, including the terrorist enclave in Idlib, captured, as you know, by militants of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham * (former Jabhat al-Nusra *) That is why the official statements of the Syrian authorities about their readiness to promptly deliver humanitarian aid to all parts of the country were actually ignored,” the ministry’s commentary says about attempts to impose the adoption of a new UN Security Council resolution with the expansion of the cross-border mechanism (TGM) in Syria.

01:08 Assad supported the sending of humanitarian aid to all regions of Syria

Russia sees active visits by the United States France and Great Britain, the Foreign Ministry stressed, to “push through” the document with the expansion of the cross-border mechanism: in particular, to add to the checkpoint “Bab al-Hawa” functioning until July 10 in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2672 “two more crossings to deliver aid to areas not controlled by Damascus and without the consent of the Syrian authorities. The Russian Foreign Ministry notes that Westerners are speculating on the needs of those affected by the earthquake, without waiting for the report of representatives of the UN humanitarian wing on the situation “on the ground”, and are pursuing a destructive line of violating humanitarian law, infringing on the sovereignty of Damascus and undermining the territorial integrity of the country.

“Once again, we have to make sure that the last thing that interests the Americans, the French and the British is real help for the Syrians. Western countries not only did not provide Syria with any support, but continue to choke the country with unilateral sanctions that provoked a large-scale fuel crisis (there is not enough even to refuel cars ambulance), prohibiting the import of vital goods and equipment, as well as money transfers,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Western countries, the agency added, do not take into account the practical possibility of delivering goods through Syrian-controlled checkpoints and hush up the fact that the operation of the Bab al-Hawa checkpoint was restored in a short time, through which about 30 trucks passed.

February 12, 22:59 Chechnya to send six planes with humanitarian aid to Syria and Turkey

“There is a frank politicization by the United States and its allies of the issues of humanitarian assistance to the Syrian Arab Republic, the division of Syrians into worthy support (in areas not controlled by Damascus) and discriminated against (in government territories), the desire to infringe on the legitimate government of the Syrian Arab Republic, which should coordinate and coordinate the process of providing assistance, as this provided for by the guidelines from UNSCR 46/182,” the Russian ministry concluded.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6, more than nine hours apart, struck southeastern Turkey on February 6. According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, they have become the strongest since 1939, he called them “the catastrophe of the century.” According to the latest data, more than 31 thousand people died. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in ten provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria, in which, according to the latest WHO information, about 8.5 thousand people died. In turn, the Syrian Ministry of Health reported that more than 1.4 thousand people became victims of the earthquake in the country.

*Terrorist organization banned in Russia