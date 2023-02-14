Foreign Ministry commented on Chisinau’s statements about Russia’s plan to destabilize

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 14 – RIA Novosti. Chisinau’s allegations about the existence of “Russia’s plan to destabilize the situation in Moldova” are unfounded and unsubstantiated, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that attempts were being prepared in the republic to change the constitutional order, she called on the country’s parliament to tighten security legislation. Prior to this, Volodymyr Zelensky, during a speech at the European Council, said that Ukrainian intelligence had previously intercepted the alleged “RF plan” to “destroy the democratic order” in Moldova, the Ukrainian side warned the Moldovan leadership.
“Such allegations are completely unfounded and unsubstantiated. They are built in the spirit of classic techniques that are often used by the United States, other Western countries and Ukraine. First accuse with reference to supposedly classified intelligence information that cannot be verified, and then use it to justify their own illegal actions “, the ministry said in a statement about Sandu’s statements.
The true goal of Kiev, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted, is to draw Moldova into confrontation with Russia: Chisinau confirmed this fake in order to divert the attention of the country’s citizens from internal problems caused by the failed socio-economic course of the current administration, to strengthen the fight against dissent and political opponents.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
