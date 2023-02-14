Foreign Ministry commented on Chisinau’s statements about Russia’s plan to destabilize

Chisinau’s allegations about the existence of “Russia’s plan to destabilize the situation in Moldova” are unfounded and unsubstantiated, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that attempts were being prepared in the republic to change the constitutional order, she called on the country’s parliament to tighten security legislation. Prior to this, Volodymyr Zelensky, during a speech at the European Council, said that Ukrainian intelligence had previously intercepted the alleged “RF plan” to “destroy the democratic order” in Moldova, the Ukrainian side warned the Moldovan leadership.