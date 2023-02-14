Argentine president appoints new prime minister

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez replaced the head of the cabinet of ministers, previously held by Juan Mansour, in his place was appointed Agustín Rossi, according to the presidential office.

“President Alberto Fernandez and Prime Minister Juan Mansour have agreed that the latter will return to the province of Tucumán to lead the election campaign of Oswaldo Haldo, who is running for governor,” the office said in a press release.

According to the Clarin newspaper, Rossi will become the third prime minister under Fernandez. Until that moment, he served as director of the Federal Intelligence Service, and was previously Minister of Defense. Rossi will take up his new position on Wednesday.