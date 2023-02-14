MOSCOW, February 14 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Financial Times were outraged by the call by the Ukrainian leadership to begin the process of Ukraine’s accession to the EU in the near future. Readers of the Financial Times were outraged by the call by the Ukrainian leadership to begin the process of Ukraine’s accession to the EU in the near future.

The panellists denounced Brussels for pandering to the desires of Kyiv and laughed at the Napoleonic plans of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The EU is first and foremost peace. Alas, Ukraine is now far from being a peaceful country. This fact will have to be dealt with first of all,” the reader noted.

"Zelensky twirls Michel (President of the European Council – Ed.) as he wants! Literally: "Do what you are told, or else …". God, how the world has changed!" – the commentator was amazed.

“In 2021, even the leader of Estonia (which supports Ukraine more than the rest) said that in the next twenty years, Ukraine does not have any membership. And now, and even against the backdrop of a military conflict, will she suddenly fulfill all the criteria in two years?” asked another.

“It’s hard to imagine countries more corrupt than Ukraine and Georgia. They have nothing to do in the alliance,” said a third.

"To eradicate corruption, Ukraine will need a whole generation, if not more. Another worrying moment is Kyiv's excessive dependence on the United States and Great Britain. Are Zelensky's glamorous photo shoots really turned everyone's head?" they summed up in the conversation.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna urged European leaders and officials “to be careful with negative signals” because, in her opinion, many EU member states link Ukraine’s possible membership to EU enlargement in the Western Balkans. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said he has been seeing the country as an EU member for two years now, but European diplomats warned that such an optimistic schedule could raise false hopes among the Ukrainian public.

During his visit to Brussels, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky demanded that the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, begin negotiations on the country’s accession to the EU this year.