|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, February 14 – RIA Novosti. Moscow resolutely rejects insinuations about Russia’s alleged attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of Moldova and undermine the situation in this country and calls on Chisinau not to succumb to provocations and be guided by the interests of citizens, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that attempts were being prepared in the republic to change the constitutional order, she called on the country’s parliament to tighten security legislation. Prior to that, Volodymyr Zelensky, during a speech at the European Council, said that Ukrainian intelligence had previously intercepted the alleged “RF plan” to “destroy the democratic order” in Moldova, the Ukrainian side warned the Moldovan leadership.
“We resolutely reject insinuations about Russia’s alleged desire to ‘undermine’ the situation in the Republic of Moldova. Unlike Western countries and Ukraine, we do not interfere in the internal affairs of Moldova and other countries of the world. Russia does not pose a threat to the security of the Republic of Moldova and stands for the development of a mutually beneficial and equal bilateral cooperation,” the ministry said in a statement about Sandu’s statements.
Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry added, calls on Chisinau to show statesmanship, not to succumb to provocations and be guided in its work by the interests of citizens, understanding the advantages that stable friendly relations with the Russian Federation can bring to Moldova.
Yesterday, 21:08
Kyiv is drawing Chisinau into a conflict with Moscow, says the former prime minister of Moldova
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report