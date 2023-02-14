Russia does not sell weapons to play off others, said the Foreign Ministry

Russia, unlike the West, does not sell weapons to other countries in order to play people off for its own purposes, Yury Pilipson, director of the fourth European department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told RIA Novosti.

“The fundamental difference between Russian approaches to military-technical cooperation (MTC) and other countries is the categorical rejection of abuses of justified needs of partners in ensuring their own security,” the diplomat said.

“Unlike a number of Western states that do not shy away from unscrupulous methods of blackmail and threats in order to make a profit, Russia helps others, guided by the principles of sovereign equality and non-interference in internal affairs. It is also important that we do not sell weapons in order to deliberately pit peoples for the sake of our own goals. Our military-technical cooperation is of purely practical importance,” Pilipson added in an interview with RIA Novosti.