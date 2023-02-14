Police release details of Michigan shooting

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
Earlier it was reported that as a result of shooting at the University of Michigan, three people were killed and five were injured.
“Suspect has been found off campus… There is no more threat to the campus,” the local police said on Twitter.
The attacker has not yet been identified. Previously, the police published Twitter The photograph of the suspect is a black man.
“All campus activities are canceled for 48 hours, including sports, classes, and all campus-related activities. Please DO NOT come to campus tomorrow,” the police said in a Twitter statement.
November 20, 2022, 15:02
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
