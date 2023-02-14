Syrian President receives the head of UN Humanitarian Affairs | News

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received on Monday the Undersecretary General for Humanitarian Affairs of the United Nations (UN) and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths.

CMIO.org in sequence:

UN asks to go to recovery phase after earthquake in Syria

During the meeting, Griffiths recognized the actions taken by the Syrian government in rescue and relief efforts, and reported that the UN is making efforts to support them and meet the humanitarian needs of the Syrian people.

For his part, President al-Assad stressed the need to bring urgent aid to all regions of Syria, including those under occupation and control by armed terrorist groups.

الرئيس بشار يلتقي مارتن غريفيث وكيل الأمين العام المتحدة للشؤون الإنسانية ومنسق الإغاثة في الطوارئ والوفد المرافق له. pic.twitter.com/RjI92p1t40

—Syrian Presidency (@Presidency_Sy)

February 13, 2023

Likewise, he urged to join international efforts in view of the urgency of rebuilding the country’s infrastructure due to the serious consequences that the earthquake left in the nation.

The dignitary pleaded for the help and stability of the Syrian people and the refugees, given the possibility of returning to their regions and cities of origin.

In the framework of the visit of the UN representative, he also held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Faisal Al-Mekdad, who had previously received the UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen.

The meetings were propitious for the exchange on the repercussions of the earthquake, and to diagnose the humanitarian needs of the Syrian people, in order to contribute to their recovery and the execution of joint operations.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source