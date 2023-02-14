SIMFEROPOL, February 14 – RIA Novosti. The Kyiv authorities are preparing a scenario to discredit the work of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the regional movement “We are together with Russia”, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, told RIA Novosti.

“The Zelensky regime, with the help of Western resources, is preparing a new scenario to discredit the operation of the Zaporizhzhya NPP. They intend to pump up a case about increased risks for the nuclear plant,” Rogov said.

According to him, the emphasis will be on Russia’s alleged inability to guarantee the safe operation of nuclear power plants.

“The Kyiv authorities are already starting to push the topic that the Russians are allegedly preparing an environmental catastrophe, since the low water level in the Kakhovka reservoir can lead to the failure of the reactor cooling system,” Rogov said.

He noted that the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir had indeed fallen to record levels in recent months, but this did not affect the operation of the nuclear power plant, the situation there is under the full control of Russian nuclear scientists.

“The water level began to fall after the Ukrainian troops destroyed the rowing of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station downstream with shelling, and also began to artificially delay the flow of water from the upper cascades of the Dnieper reservoirs. Naturally, all this affects the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir,” Rogov said.

February 6, 19:03Special military operation in Ukraine China called for an end to the shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

Zaporozhye NPP is located on the left bank of the Dnieper near the town of Energodar. This is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity – the plant has six power units with a capacity of 1 gigawatt each. Since March last year, it has been under the protection of the Russian military. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that this step was justified in order to avoid leakage of nuclear and radioactive materials.

The Ukrainian military continues to regularly shell Enerhodar and the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant adjacent to the city. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Kiev regime seeks to create the appearance of a threat of a nuclear catastrophe by continuing to purposefully shell the ZNPP. The International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly stated the need to create a security zone around the ZNPP.