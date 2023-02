Japan supports US position on downed Chinese balloon

Officially, the Japanese government has not made any statements regarding the ownership of balloons. However, as FNN previously reported, an analysis of images taken from the country’s air self-defense aircraft in January 2022 revealed a similarity in the shape of the balloon that appeared with a China -owned balloon shot down on February 4 in the United States . In this regard, the Japanese authorities do not exclude the high probability that there was a balloon over Japan at that time, which could be used by China to collect information.