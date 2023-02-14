Japan supports US position on downed Chinese balloon

|Fact-checking
TOKYO, Feb 14 – RIA Novosti. The Japanese authorities support the US position on the inadmissibility of violations of territorial space by a Chinese balloon and consider it important that China bear full responsibility for the incident, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said during a press conference.
“According to our records, the US government announced on February 4 that a Chinese reconnaissance balloon had been shot down. The violation of the territorial integrity of any state is absolutely unacceptable. The US authorities said that China violated the country’s territorial integrity in a completely unacceptable manner, and explained that retaliatory actions were taken taking into account the security of the population and the territory. Japan supports the position of the United States and considers it important that China bear full responsibility,” the minister said.
On February 12, the US military shot down the fourth air object in the last eight days, including a Chinese balloon that crossed the US and intercepted over the Atlantic. In Washington they say that the balloon was launched for the purpose of espionage, in Beijing they say that we are talking about a lost civilian weather balloon.
In turn, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that American balloons have illegally flown more than ten times in Chinese airspace since January 1, 2022. The White House called these allegations false.
Earlier in February, Japanese government secretary general Hirokazu Matsuno said that Tokyo was analyzing information and was in contact with the United States on the facts of the appearance of balloons over Japan in the period from 2020 to 2022. In particular, balloons appeared in June 2020 over the city of Sendai, in September 2021 over the city of Hachinohe, and in January 2022 in the area of Kyushu.
Officially, the Japanese government has not made any statements regarding the ownership of balloons. However, as FNN previously reported, an analysis of images taken from the country’s air self-defense aircraft in January 2022 revealed a similarity in the shape of the balloon that appeared with a China-owned balloon shot down on February 4 in the United States. In this regard, the Japanese authorities do not exclude the high probability that there was a balloon over Japan at that time, which could be used by China to collect information.
