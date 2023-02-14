Eight more survivors rescued after earthquakes in Türkiye | News

One week after the devastating earthquakes that hit Türkiye and Syria, rescue teams continue to rescue people trapped in the rubble.

On this day it was learned that a 13-year-old boy named Kaan was found alive after having spent 182 hours under the rubble of a building in the southern province of Hatay.

Some time before, rescuers from Konya province found Mustafa, a seven-year-old boy who had been under the rubble for 163 hours.

Nafize Yilmaz, a 62-year-old woman, was found alive in Hatay after resisting for 163 hours trapped, while rescuers found a 70-year-old woman and a 26-year-old girl, who lasted 178 hours.

Likewise, a ten-year-old girl from Adiyaman province, named Asima Baltaci, was trapped for 158 hours. She was rescued by a Kocaeli team and moved them when she only asked to eat fruit gummies; while a six-year-old girl was saved, after 176 hours.

In Kahramanmaras province, 45-year-old Cengiz Polat led rescuers to him, making noises while hitting what was once the stove in his home.

According to experts, the low temperatures currently being recorded in the area delay dehydration, so there is a greater chance of finding people alive.

