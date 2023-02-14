The US Congress launched an investigation into the origins of COVID-19

WASHINGTON, February 14 – RIA Novosti. The Republican-controlled House of Representatives of the US Congress has launched an investigation into the genesis of COVID-19, requesting information from senior US administration officials and former chief epidemiologist Anthony Fauci.

The Special Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic of the House Oversight Committee is checking, in particular, the version of the artificial origin of the virus and its leakage from a Chinese laboratory, which received grants from the United States

“The American people deserve real answers after years of suffering caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the government’s response. The investigation must begin by finding out where and how this virus originated,” Brad Wenstrup, co-chair of the subcommittee, said in a press release.

His colleague James Comer said there was “growing evidence of a virus leak from an unsafe laboratory in (Chinese city) Wuhan,” which was funded, among other things, with US taxpayer money through the NGO EcoHealth Alliance. He suggested that the US authorities could know this and deliberately hide it.