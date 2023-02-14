MOSCOW, February 14 – RIA Novosti. U.S. officials are pressuring Kyiv to become more active in the fighting as it will be harder for it to get help later, the Washington Post reports, citing officials. U.S. officials are pressuring Kyiv to become more active in the fighting as it will be harder for it to get help later, the Washington Post reports, citing officials.

With recent assistance from Washington and allies, the White House believes Kyiv can decisively change the course of the conflict. According to one official, the administration of US President Joe Biden believes that in the future it will be difficult to seek the same amount of assistance from Congress as it is now.

“We will continue to try to convince them (the leadership of Ukraine) that we can’t do anything forever,” the newspaper quoted one of the officials as saying. Thus, Biden and his advisers believe that it will become more difficult to support Ukraine when it exhausts the current aid package. It is noted that this may happen this summer.

According to officials, Kyiv is spending significant resources to protect Artemivsk. According to them, Volodymyr Zelensky attaches symbolic importance to the city and believes that its loss will hit the morale of Ukrainians.

Biden aides say they are following the best course of action: allowing Ukraine to take as much territory as possible in the coming months before it sits at the negotiating table.

Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation, the United States and NATO allies are supporting the Kiev regime with military aid deliveries, the cost of support programs is tens of billions of dollars. Moscow , for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.