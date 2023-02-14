Search and rescue work continues after earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria | News

Search and rescue efforts continue this Monday, one week after the earthquakes that affected several provinces of Türkiye and Syria.

The death toll from earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria rises to more than 36,000

The Türkiye Emergency and Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) specified that almost 240,000 people, as well as some 12,322 vehicles and construction machinery are deployed in the affected areas.

The entity, in its latest report, reported that some 31,643 people died and 158,165 have been evacuated to other provinces.

In turn, the Minister of Health of Türkiye, Fahrettin Koca, assured from the province of Hatay that the health system is working in all affected localities.

“Our Public Health Coordination centers were established. The necessary measures are taken against infections that may occur after the earthquake (…) Our Public Health centers also provide support in hygiene materials,” he said.

In addition, through his account on the social network Twitter, he noted that more than 80,500 tetanus vaccines have been sent to the provinces affected by the earthquakes and to which the injured were transferred, in addition to stocks.

For his part, teleSUR correspondent in Syria, Hisham Wannous, reported that the search and rescue efforts for survivors continue “under the rubble after seven days of the most devastating earthquake to shake the region in decades.”

These works are advancing in the province of Aleppo, while in those of Latakia and Hama, work began to remove debris and prepare the destroyed areas for reconstruction.

According to the government of the Arab country, “almost 4,500 people lost their lives in the area under the control of the Syrian authorities and in the areas under the control of the armed (groups), and about 5,500 people were injured,” he said.

Wannous noted that close to 5.3 million people were displaced, most of whom are in temporary reception centers established by the Government.

Likewise, Italy is the first European country to send humanitarian aid to Syria, which arrived yesterday in Damascus (capital) through the Beirut International Airport (Lebanon), which includes four ambulances, as well as 30 tons of medical and rescue supplies. .

“An Italian medical team made up of 4 orthopedic specialists, headed by Tamam Yousef, also arrived to support the volunteers in treating the injured,” the SANA agency reported.





