Media: in Britain worried about the use of Chinese drones by the police

MOSCOW, February 14 – RIA Novosti. In London, there are concerns that British police are using drones made by Chinese firm DJI because of possible leaks of sensitive data, the Telegraph newspaper reports.
“Government officials are concerned about the applications that control and process the information received by DJI drones. They are concerned that the applications could be used to download sensitive data from operators’ phones or other devices,” the newspaper said.
According to the publication, at least 230 of the 337 drones used by 37 police departments are DJI models.
Interior Ministry-appointed Surveillance Commissioner Fraser Sampson has asked a task force to consider suspending drone purchases until the security risk they pose is properly assessed.
Yesterday, 11:56

Translation by RJ983

