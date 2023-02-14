Tens of thousands of buildings could be demolished in Turkey after earthquakes

ISTANBUL, Feb 13 – RIA Novosti. At least 41,000 buildings in 10 earthquake-affected provinces of Turkey have been destroyed or are in disrepair, the Ministry of Urban Development and the Environment said.

“In 10 affected provinces, we have identified 41,791 buildings that have already collapsed, or they need to be demolished urgently, or they are in disrepair,” Minister Murat Kurum said at a briefing in Gaziantep.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 with a difference of more than 9 hours occurred on February 6 in the southeast of Turkey. According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, they have become the strongest since 1939, he called them “the catastrophe of the century.” According to the latest data, more than 31 thousand people died. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria.