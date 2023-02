SAR agreed to open two more checkpoints for the delivery of humanitarian aid

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6, more than nine hours apart, struck southeastern Turkey on February 6. According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, they have become the strongest since 1939, he called them “the catastrophe of the century.” According to the latest data, more than 31 thousand people died. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in ten provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria, in which, according to the latest WHO information, about 8.5 thousand people died. In turn, the Syrian Ministry of Health reported that more than 1.4 thousand people became victims of the earthquake in the country.