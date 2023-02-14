SAR agreed to open two more checkpoints for the delivery of humanitarian aid

“I applaud Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s decision today to open the two Bab es-Salam and Al Rai checkpoints from Turkey to northwestern Syria for an initial period of three months to ensure the timely delivery of humanitarian aid,” the statement said. Guterres.

The regime of simplified delivery of humanitarian and medical supplies to Syria from neighboring states (primarily across the border with Turkey) through border crossings has been in effect since 2014. This mechanism is renewed annually. Within its framework, UN humanitarian agencies and their partners were initially entitled to use routes across the confrontation lines and four border checkpoints: Bab es-Salam and Bab al-Hawa (both on the border of Syria and Turkey), Al- Yarubiya” (on the border with Iraq) and “Al-Ramta” (on the border with Jordan).