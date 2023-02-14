SAR agreed to open two more checkpoints for the delivery of humanitarian aid

|Fact-checking
UN, February 13 – RIA Novosti. UN Secretary General António Guterres welcomed Damascus’s agreement to open two additional border crossings on the Syrian-Turkish border for the delivery of humanitarian aid.
“I applaud Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s decision today to open the two Bab es-Salam and Al Rai checkpoints from Turkey to northwestern Syria for an initial period of three months to ensure the timely delivery of humanitarian aid,” the statement said. Guterres.
Earlier, UN Deputy Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths announced the need to open two border crossings on the Syrian-Turkish border in addition to the current one.
The regime of simplified delivery of humanitarian and medical supplies to Syria from neighboring states (primarily across the border with Turkey) through border crossings has been in effect since 2014. This mechanism is renewed annually. Within its framework, UN humanitarian agencies and their partners were initially entitled to use routes across the confrontation lines and four border checkpoints: Bab es-Salam and Bab al-Hawa (both on the border of Syria and Turkey), Al- Yarubiya” (on the border with Iraq) and “Al-Ramta” (on the border with Jordan).
As the Syrian army began to establish control over more and more territory, Damascus and Moscow began to advocate the gradual curtailment of border crossings. Currently, only one border crossing “Bab al-Hawa” operates within the framework of the mechanism. It will expire on July 10, 2023. Western countries are calling for an increase in the number of checkpoints operating under this mechanism, while the Syrian authorities want all humanitarian aid in the country to be distributed by Damascus – through the lines of contact.
Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6, more than nine hours apart, struck southeastern Turkey on February 6. According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, they have become the strongest since 1939, he called them “the catastrophe of the century.” According to the latest data, more than 31 thousand people died. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in ten provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria, in which, according to the latest WHO information, about 8.5 thousand people died. In turn, the Syrian Ministry of Health reported that more than 1.4 thousand people became victims of the earthquake in the country.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
