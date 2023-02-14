NATO defense ministers to discuss increased aid to Kyiv

BRUSSELS, Feb 14 – RIA Novosti. NATO defense ministers will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday for another meeting in Brussels, where they plan to discuss further increases in aid to Kiev, as well as building up military production and protecting critical infrastructure, especially underwater.

On the eve of the meeting, the Secretary General of the alliance said that he also expects the ministers to discuss the prospects for supplying military aircraft to Kiev, however, in his opinion, the priority for NATO countries at this stage remains the supply of already promised military equipment, including armored vehicles, as well as ammunition, spare parts and fuel.

“We are now in the stage of the logistics race. Key needs: ammunition, fuel and spare parts must reach Ukraine before Russia can seize the initiative on the battlefield,” he said.

As part of the discussion of the increase in military production against the backdrop of the conflict in Ukraine, the ministers also plan to touch on the increase in investment in defense. According to Stoltenberg, the defense ministers will discuss strengthening deterrence and defense, replenishment of military stocks, “increasing military production not only at existing sites, but also investing in the construction of new production sites.”

Stoltenberg acknowledged that the current conflict in Ukraine “leads to the expenditure of a huge amount of ammunition, devastates the stocks of the allies. At present, the expenditure of ammunition by Ukraine many times exceeds the rate of production.” According to him, the expectation of large-caliber ammunition for orders placed now will be about 2.5 years.

Among the decisions that the ministers of defense plan to take during the meeting are, in particular, the creation of a virtual network of space satellites for more efficient exchange of intelligence and surveillance, as well as new requirements for the level of military stocks in the countries of the alliance.

The meetings kick off Tuesday at 10 am (1200 Moscow time) with a meeting of the US-led Contact Group on Ukraine. The head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, will greet the participants.

Then, meetings of the North Atlantic Council at the level of heads of Defense will be held in several rounds. The meeting will end on Wednesday at around 12.45 pm local time (2.45 pm Moscow time) with Stoltenberg’s final press conference.

Russia sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. He warned that as the West pumped more and more long-range weapons into Ukraine, the geographic objectives of the special operation were moving further and further from the current line.