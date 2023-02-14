Snowden explained why the United States creates a panic around downed air targets

Former US intelligence officer Edward Snowden believes that the panic over the possible alien origin of air targets shot down over the US and Canada is designed to distract journalists from the investigation into the undermining of the Nord Stream.

“But it’s not aliens. It’s just an old artificially induced panic … ensuring that reporters who are in charge of national security issues are assigned to investigate balloon nonsense, and not budgets or explosions (a la Nord Stream”) “, he wrote on Twitter.

From the analysis of the tracks in the Flightradar24 archive, conducted by RIA Novosti, it follows that the aircraft of the US and German navies in June 2022, during the Baltops-22 exercises, regularly circled over the sites of future explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines. According to Flightradar24, from June 8 to 16, German and US P-3 Orion and P-8 Poseidon aircraft performed regular flights over the sites of future explosions. At the same time, the military aircraft descended to low altitudes and transponders were turned off in almost every flight, so some of their trajectories remained unrecorded in the portal tracks.