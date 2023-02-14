|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 14 – RIA Novosti. Former US intelligence officer Edward Snowden believes that the panic over the possible alien origin of air targets shot down over the US and Canada is designed to distract journalists from the investigation into the undermining of the Nord Stream.
Earlier, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said that the air objects shot down over the United States and Canada are not of extraterrestrial origin.
According to Snowden, he would like the aerial objects to be connected with aliens.
“But it’s not aliens. It’s just an old artificially induced panic … ensuring that reporters who are in charge of national security issues are assigned to investigate balloon nonsense, and not budgets or explosions (a la Nord Stream”) “, he wrote on Twitter.
American journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh previously published an article about his investigation of explosions on gas pipelines. His publication says that during the NATO exercises Baltops in the summer of 2022, American divers installed explosives under the Nord Streams, which the Norwegians activated three months later. US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage Nord Stream after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team, Hersh said. Later, the Pentagon told RIA Novosti that the United States had nothing to do with the blowing up of Russian gas pipelines last year. The White House made a similar statement. The State Department urged to believe the position of the United States.
From the analysis of the tracks in the Flightradar24 archive, conducted by RIA Novosti, it follows that the aircraft of the US and German navies in June 2022, during the Baltops-22 exercises, regularly circled over the sites of future explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines. According to Flightradar24, from June 8 to 16, German and US P-3 Orion and P-8 Poseidon aircraft performed regular flights over the sites of future explosions. At the same time, the military aircraft descended to low altitudes and transponders were turned off in almost every flight, so some of their trajectories remained unrecorded in the portal tracks.
The attacks took place on September 26, 2022, on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe at once – Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. Germany, Denmark and Sweden do not rule out targeted sabotage. The Nord Stream operator Nord Stream AG reported that the state of emergency on gas pipelines is unprecedented and it is impossible to estimate the repair time. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation initiated a case on an act of international terrorism after the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines. On October 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that Gazprom was allowed to inspect the site of the explosion, and the head of the company, Alexei Miller, reported to him about the inspection. Putin also said that the explosion on the Nord Stream gas pipeline is an obvious terrorist attack.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
