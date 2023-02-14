No UN resolution required to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria, Polyansky said

UN, February 14 – RIA Novosti. Russia believes that a Security Council resolution is not required to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria through two checkpoints on the Syrian-Turkish border, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, told reporters.

Earlier, UN Secretary General António Guterres welcomed Damascus’s agreement to open two checkpoints, Bab es Salam and Al Rai, from Turkey to northwestern Syria for an initial period of three months to ensure the timely delivery of humanitarian aid.

“I am absolutely sure that a resolution is not needed. Because this is a sovereign decision of Syria,” Polyansky said.

“There is a big difference between a cross-border humanitarian aid delivery mechanism that violates Syria’s sovereignty and Syria’s sovereign decision,” he explained.

Earlier, UN Deputy Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths announced the need to open two border crossings on the Syrian-Turkish border in addition to the current one.

The regime of simplified delivery of humanitarian and medical supplies to Syria from neighboring states (primarily across the border with Turkey) through border crossings has been in effect since 2014. This mechanism is renewed annually. Within its framework, UN humanitarian agencies and their partners were initially entitled to use routes across the confrontation lines and four border checkpoints: Bab es-Salam and Bab al-Hawa (both on the border of Syria and Turkey), Al- Yarubiya” (on the border with Iraq) and “Al-Ramta” (on the border with Jordan).

As the Syrian army began to establish control over more and more territory, Damascus and Moscow began to advocate the gradual curtailment of border crossings. Currently, only one border crossing “Bab al-Hawa” operates within the framework of the mechanism. It will expire on July 10, 2023. Western countries are calling for an increase in the number of checkpoints operating under this mechanism, while the Syrian authorities want all humanitarian aid in the country to be distributed by Damascus – through the lines of contact.