MOSCOW, February 14 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the British edition of the Financial Times reacted to an article according to which some European countries are dissatisfied with official Kiev because of its expectation of Ukraine's imminent entry into the European Union. They expressed their opinion in the comments to the relevant article.

And while EU leaders have refrained from commenting publicly on Ukraine’s EU aspirations, some governments have privately criticized Ukrainian politicians harshly for expecting the process to end quickly.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna, in an interview for the publication, also urged Europeans to avoid “negative reports” about the country’s prospects for joining the European Union. Some diplomats are warning of unrealistic expectations about the speed of the process, she said.

“You won’t find friends with such a mentoring tone and boorish manners. Someone will be deeply disappointed. Ask Turkey if you don’t believe it,” Huginn and Mininn recalled.

“It’s hard to imagine countries more corrupt than Ukraine and Georgia. They have nothing to do in the alliance!” says E Blois.

“It will take a whole generation, if not more, to eradicate ingrained corruption. Another worrying moment is Ukraine’s overdependence on the US and the UK. Have everyone gone glamorous photo shoots with the charismatic Zelensky?” – said Sarah P.

“Ukraine in its current form will simply undermine the single market,” Mister Mister is sure.

“Where are we (Europe – ed.) without Ukrainian bananas!” Diplodocus summed up.

Volodymyr Zelensky on February 28 last year signed an application for Ukraine’s accession to the EU. The heads of state and government of the European Union at the summit in Brussels on June 23 approved granting Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates for joining the union. To start negotiations, countries need to fulfill a number of conditions, including reforms and strengthening the fight against corruption.

Obtaining candidate status is the beginning of a fairly long journey to join the EU. Turkey has been a candidate since 1999, North Macedonia since 2005, Montenegro since 2010 and Serbia since 2012. Croatia was the last country to join the EU in 2013, a ten-year process.