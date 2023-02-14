Texas train derails after colliding with truck

WASHINGTON, February 14 – RIA Novosti. A freight train derailed in the US city of Houston, Texas after colliding with a truck, the driver of which was killed, local firefighters said.

The press release emphasizes that the incident does not pose a threat to the public.

“This morning, the crews were sent to the site of a collision between a train and a derailed truck… 16 wagons,” the statement said.

“Unfortunately, the driver of the truck succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision,” Houston firefighters added.

A freight train in South Carolina also derailed on Monday, with no reports of casualties, according to Fox Carolina, a local television station.

Earlier in February, there was a major railroad accident in Ohio, where chemical tanks overturned, caught fire and exploded near the town of East Palestine. According to media reports, some of the evacuated local residents refuse to return to their homes, fearing contamination of water and air. The authorities assure that there is no environmental damage.