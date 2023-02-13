Zakharova called the goal of the US and the EU in relation to Serbia

MOSCOW, February 13 – RIA Novosti. The goal of Washington and Brussels in relation to Belgrade is to break the political will of the Serbian leadership and force it to join the sanctions regime against Russia, said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. The goal of Washington and Brussels in relation to Belgrade is to break the political will of the Serbian leadership and force it to join the sanctions regime against Russia, said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

According to her, Belgrade continues to cooperate with Moscow , despite the constant pressure from the United States and the European Union. Zakharova noted that Western countries are “going out of their way” to draw Serbia into the “anti-Russian front.”

“Their real goal is not to ‘stabilize’ the region, but to break the political will of the Serbian leadership and first of all force it to join the sanctions regime against Russia,” the message posted on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

Zakharova also called statements that Moscow is allegedly putting pressure on Belgrade as speculation. She stressed that in this situation the West is trying to project its “arm-twisting” style in relations with other countries.

“If in some areas the Serbian partners have obligations that they have not yet fulfilled, then we believe it is a matter of time and their choice,” she stressed.

The official representative of the Foreign Ministry recalled that the Russian line towards Serbia, which has long been under pressure from the collective West because of the desire to independently pursue foreign and domestic policy, remains unchanged and “is not subject to corrosion.” According to her, Moscow supports Belgrade, which defends independence and territorial integrity in the situation with Kosovo and Metohija. At the same time, Russia insists that this problem be solved on the basis of international law within the framework of a UN Security Council resolution.

“We lend a shoulder to our Serbian partners when it is necessary to repel the crafty and aggressive approaches of the Westerners who are trying to replace the subject of settlement with false compromises,” Zakharova summed up.