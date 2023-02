Zakharova called the goal of the US and the EU in relation to Serbia

The official representative of the Foreign Ministry recalled that the Russian line towards Serbia, which has long been under pressure from the collective West because of the desire to independently pursue foreign and domestic policy, remains unchanged and “is not subject to corrosion.” According to her, Moscow supports Belgrade, which defends independence and territorial integrity in the situation with Kosovo and Metohija. At the same time, Russia insists that this problem be solved on the basis of international law within the framework of a UN Security Council resolution.