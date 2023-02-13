Serakab and Abu Azeidin checkpoints opened in Syria for victims

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 13 – RIA Novosti. Serakab and Abu Azeidin checkpoints have been opened to help victims of the earthquake in Syria, who live in the territory not controlled by Damascus, Major General Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian center for reconciliation of warring parties in the Arab Republic, said.
“In accordance with the instructions of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in order to provide assistance to residents affected by the earthquake in the territory not controlled by the Syrian authorities, the Serakab and Abu Azeidin checkpoints were unilaterally opened. Columns with humanitarian cargo were formed, including food, means of heating and tents for people left homeless,” Yegorov said at a briefing.
He also noted that the provision of assistance to the victims of the earthquake is difficult due to the lack of security guarantees in the territories controlled by illegal armed groups.
It is specified that the transport is ready to head to the disaster areas, accompanied by representatives of the Syrian Arab Committee of the Red Crescent.
Translation by RJ983
Via RIA Novosti
