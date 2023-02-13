Search and rescue operation completed in Turkey’s Adana province

ISTANBUL, Feb 13 – RIA Novosti. Search and rescue operations completed in the Turkish province of Adana after rescuing 34 people, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry said on Monday. Search and rescue operations completed in the Turkish province of Adana after rescuing 34 people, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry said on Monday. Vahit Kirishji

“Search and rescue operations in Adana have been completed. We pulled 34 people out of the rubble alive, 418 citizens died,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

This is the third province where rescue work has been completed – earlier this decision affected the provinces of Sanliurfa and Kilis, rescuers from there were redirected to other affected regions.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 with a difference of more than 9 hours occurred on February 6 in the southeast of Turkey. According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, they have become the strongest since 1939, he called them “the catastrophe of the century.”

According to the latest data, more than 31 thousand people died. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria.