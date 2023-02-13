Biden ordered an interagency analysis of the UFO phenomenon

WASHINGTON, February 13 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden instructed the formation of an interagency team to conduct an in-depth analysis of the phenomenon of unidentified flying objects after incidents in the north of the country and in Canada, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the National Security Council, said at a briefing.

“The President, through his National Security Adviser, today directed a multi-agency team to explore the political implications of detecting, analyzing and disposing of unidentified airborne objects that pose security risks,” he said.

Kirby added that while the UFO phenomenon has been known for a long time, prior to President Joe Biden, there had been no serious attempt by the US authorities to study and explain it in depth. According to the official, the current head of state “changed all that” – and now the United States is trying to better understand this issue.

At the same time, Kirby noted that Washington sees no reason to talk about the extraterrestrial origin of objects intercepted over Alaska, Canada and Lake Huron. He stressed that after the search teams make their way to the wreckage, it will become clear what exactly the Americans shot down in the north.

February 12, 18:01 The senator spoke about the position of the US authorities on the downed objects over Alaska

On February 4, the US military eliminated a Chinese balloon over the Atlantic Ocean, which had previously crossed Canada and the US landmass. In addition, last week they shot down two more “high-rise objects” over the state of Alaska and Canada.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin suggested that China used the device to monitor strategic targets. Because of this incident, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken postponed his visit to China

At least three balloons flew into America during the presidency of Donald Trump, who denies this, according to the Pentagon. The Americans claim that the Chinese used high-altitude balloons to collect intelligence information around the world – in more than 40 countries on five continents.

Beijing rejected unfounded speculation and hype, explaining that the situation was caused by force majeure, and the device shot down over US territory was a weather balloon that deviated from the route. In addition, the PRC demands the return of the wreckage of the device.