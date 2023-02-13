US and China hold consultations on downed balloon incident

|Fact-checking
WASHINGTON, February 13 – RIA Novosti. The US has held high-level consultations with China on the ballooning incident, said John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the US National Security Council.
“We have held private consultations with senior Chinese officials regarding this spy balloon incident,” he said at a White House briefing.
Kirby added that both countries maintain routine diplomatic contacts through the US embassy in Beijing.
He also repeated several times that there are no American aircraft in the skies over China to collect intelligence information.
The United States shot down a Chinese balloon over the Atlantic Ocean, which had previously crossed the entire land part of the country. Washington says the balloon was used for espionage, Beijing says it was a civilian weather balloon.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
