Truck hits eight people in New York

NEW YORK, February 13 – RIA Novosti. A U-Haul van driver hit eight people in New York on Monday, including one police officer, the criminal has already been detained, the police still do not see signs of terrorism in what happened, the city’s police chief Kishant Suel told reporters.

At around 10:50 a.m., police received a signal that a man driving a U-Haul van had hit several people, she said.

“Eight people were reportedly shot down. Two are in critical condition, two are in serious condition, and four have received minor injuries,” Suel said.

She indicated that seven of the victims were civilians, and one was a police officer.

“At the moment, we have no evidence that terrorism was involved in this incident in any way,” the police chief said.

The driver has been arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

The New York Post, citing police sources, said the man driving the truck told police he wanted to die when he was arrested.

Police sources told the publication that the 62-year-old driver had never been arrested before. According to the newspaper, the police are investigating whether the man was homeless and whether he lived in a truck. The newspaper’s sources added that in 2019, he already had one run-in with the police during an incident related to mental problems.