ROME, February 13 – RIA Novosti. Italy will not oppose the creation of a special tribunal for war crimes committed in Ukraine, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday.

“Killing an unarmed population is a war crime, and we will see how to intervene in this: if there is an ad hoc tribunal (special tribunal – ed.), we are not against it,” the politician stressed during a public event in Rome

“We have never sent weapons to hit Russian territory, and we have never declared war on Russia. We have a problem with the leadership, but not with the people,” Ansa news agency quoted Tajani as saying.

Earlier, the EU has repeatedly spoken out in favor of creating a so-called international special tribunal for Ukraine.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told RIA Novosti that the European Union is trying to cover up its involvement in war crimes in Ukraine by initiating the creation of a special tribunal. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Russia categorically rejects Kyiv’s accusations of war crimes on the territory of Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the idea of ​​creating an international court for Ukraine a “cabal” and stated that it would not have jurisdiction over Russia.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee Russia’s security.

Earlier, Putin said that the West was trying to create an anti-Russian enclave in Ukraine for the collapse of Russia, and a special operation was launched to prevent this. As Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted, the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, “including not only the supply of weapons, but also the training of personnel <...> in the UK, Germany Italy and other countries.