Israeli army launches airstrikes in the Gaza Strip | News

The Israeli Army bombarded several positions of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), which governs the Gaza Strip, on Monday as part of an escalation of violence in the region.

The towns of Qarara, Beit Hanoun, as well as the Badr site, belonging to the Ezzeldin Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, were targeted by the aerial bombardment.

In addition, Israeli artillery fired three shells at a site and agricultural land west of the northern Strip town of Beit Hanoun.

A Palestinian family bid the last farewell to their son Amir Bustami, who was murdered by Israeli forces during a military raid into Nablus city. pic.twitter.com/XF78lAsz84

— PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng)

February 13, 2023

The artillery also fired two shells at a site east of the city of Khan Younis, in the south of the Strip, causing heavy damage. No injuries were reported in either case.

Amid the airstrike, the Palestinian Health Ministry said 21-year-old Amir Ihab Bustami was killed in an Israeli army raid on Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.

Since the beginning of the year, Israeli actions have claimed the lives of 47 Palestinian adults and children, including militants and civilians.

On Sunday, dozens of leaders and senior officials from Arab and Islamic countries warned that Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank could worsen regional turmoil as violence escalates between Israel and the Palestinians.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the Palestinians faced a “deadly attack” in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem, and urged world leaders to end Israel’s actions.





